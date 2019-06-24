The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Mix 92.7 recently held their monthly networking social at High Noon Pub & Grill in Lake Ozark on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 from 5-7 pm. High Noon Pub & Grill provided a cash bar and appetizers, and attendees had the opportunity to network with their peers. Both the Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 would like to thank High Noon Pub & Grill for hosting the event. The Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 will hold their next networking social at Ozark Yacht Club. For more information, please call (573) 964-1008 or visit www.LakeAreaChamber.com