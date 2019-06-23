MACON – Highway 63 in Schuyler County has reopened after a bridge replacement near Lancaster, Mo.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the route had been closed at a point about 1.6 miles north of the intersection with U.S. Highway 136 since May 13.

“Even though we had wet weather, the contractor worked very hard to stay on schedule to get the bridge back open on time,” MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience while U.S. 63 was closed.”

Intermittent closures of a single lane will continue over the next few weeks while the project is completed.

The new bridge is 10 feet wider than the previous bridge. The project cost was $987,830.