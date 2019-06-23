• A son, Adam Henry Riley, was born on June 12, 2019, at 7:51 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Lacey and Matthew Riley of Shelbina.

• A son, Becket Cruz Neisen, was born on June 12, 2019, at 10:25 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Paige and Adam Neisen of Fowler, Ill.

• A daughter, Eloise Katherine Kendrick, was born on June 13, 2019, at 9:41 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Magdalene and Joshua Kendrick of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Jurnee Rose Bowman, was born on June 17, 2019, at 1:47 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Chanae and Eric Bowman of Frankford.





