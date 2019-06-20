The lake level was 659.6; generation of 50,000 CFS during the week for a level of 660.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 75 degrees. Truman Lake was at 735.5 level.

The lake level was 659.6; generation of 50,000 CFS during the week for a level of 660.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 75 degrees. Truman Lake was at 735.5 level.

To Note

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22- and 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is between the 38-mile mark and the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results

No tournaments reported over the weekend.

Bagnell Dam spillway

Water clarity: Murky. White bass: Good on worms and minnows. Catfish: Good on stink baits.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Texas-rigged and drop shot rigged plastic worms, jigs and crankbaits 22 to 25 feet deep on main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits. White bass: Fair on Roostertails and spoons for surfacing fish along points.

Gravois

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs, plastic worms and deep-diving crankbaits along main lake points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits along main lake points. Catfish: Good drifting skipjack shad in the creeks.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on shaky head soft plastics and crankbaits on points and bluff ends. Crappie: Good on jigs and single-tail plastic grubs 15 to 18 feet deep on points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad in the middle of coves and creeks.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits along main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits on main lake points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad and sunfish in creeks. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits and swimbaits along flats and points.

Niangua

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on jigs and Texas-rigged plastic worms 1 to 6 feet deep in cuts of coves. Crappie: Good on jigs around docks 4 to 16 feet deep.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Good on topwater lures and 10-inch plastic worms 3 feet deep in flooded grass. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Catfish: Excellent tight lining cut shad off docks or jug lines with goldfish along bluffs.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on swimbaits and spoons. Catfish: Good on cut shad. Walleye: Fair on jigs

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413); Iguana Lake Ozark RV Park, (888-365-2399); Lake Level (573-365-9205). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.