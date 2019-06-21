Former Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Piercy has had his peace officer’s license revoked for the second time by the Missouri Department of Public Safety stemming from the drowning death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson on Lake of the Ozarks while in custody.

The decision by Assistant DPS Deputy Director Kenny Jones, reaffirms the original revocation that came under scrutiny during litigation in Cole County Circuit Court.

Percy’s license to continue working as a law enforcement officer was challenged after he was terminated from his position as a trooper. The complaint that lead to the revocation was filed by Craig Ellingson, Brandon’s father.

The original revocation was sent back to DPS by the court to either be redone with supporting evidence and findings of fact or for a new hearing.

DPS opted to redo the revocation. It was handled by Jones, after Director Sandra Karsten recused herself due to a conflict of interest.

Piercy was a state trooper working on Lake of the Ozarks when 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson drowned while being transported. Ellingson had been arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated on May 31, 2014.

Piercy admittedly improperly placed a life jacket around Ellingson after handcuffing him for transport to shore. The college student from Clive, Iowa was thrown out of the Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel that was reportedly traveling too fast for conditions. After unsuccessful attempts to get Ellingson back into the boat after his life jacket came off, he drowned.

Ellingson’s father filed a complaint with POST after Piercy avoided a jury trial on involuntary manslaughter charges and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent operation of a vessel. Under the plea, Piercy faced up to six months in jail and a $500 fine. Piercy was given a suspended execution of sentence, two years of supervised probation, 50 hours of community service that he served with the Royal Theater in Versailles and 10 days in jail that he was allowed to do in stints of two days at a time.

All law enforcement officers in the state of Missouri have to be licensed through POST. Without the license, you cannot work as a police officer in Missouri.

Jones cited several facts to support the revocation, including that an individual is entitled to safe treatment from his arresting officer. The decision also cited Piercy handcuffing Ellington and choosing the wrong life jacket that subsequently came off when the young man was thrown overboard.