Rick Caine, VP/Branch Manager Eldon for Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks, has announced his retirement as of June 28, 2019. Rick has been a member of the CBOLO family since July 2001. Rick came to Central Bank with 18 years of experience in every aspect of banking from bookkeeping to teller and through all levels of management. Prior to starting his career in banking, Rick was an instructor of History and Economics for Clinton School District. As well as an Eldon High School graduate, Rick also gained his B.S. in Education from University of Missouri – graduating Magna Cum Laude, and a “Best Bank” grad of Graduate School of Banking – Boulder, CO. Rick’s community involvement has always been just as extensive as his banking knowledge. He has served as a Board Member on multiple Eldon organizations including Wonderland Camp Foundation, Miller County MU, Eldon Chamber of Commerce, Library Board, Kiwanis Club and a founding member of the Eldon Community Center. Upon retirement, Rick will remain an active member of the Eldon community, but intends to spend even more time where his heart lies, with his grandkids. We would like to thank him for his time and dedication to Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks, and wish him the very best.