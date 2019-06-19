A familiar face will return to Eldon High School this fall when hall of fame coach, Melinda Wrye-Washington, will take over as Varsity Coach of the Eldon Lady Mustangs Volleyball team.

Melinda “Minnow” Wrye-Washington named Varsity Volleyball Coach at High School Alma Mater

A familiar face will return to Eldon High School this fall when hall of fame coach, Melinda Wrye-Washington, will take over as Varsity Coach of the Eldon Lady Mustangs Volleyball team. Coach Washington recently departed as head coach of the Columbia College Cougars Volleyball team where she amassed an incredible record over 19 years.

Since she took over at Columbia in 2000, she had a record of 677-107 (.863) and currently stands as the program’s all-time wins leader. She took the Cougars to the NAIA national tournament in every season that she coached, including seven NAIA National Championship title match appearances and winning two NAIA national titles in 2001 and 2015. She has earned 11 American Midwest Conference Coach of the Year awards, five Region Five Coach of the Year awards, and three NAIA National Coach of the Year awards. She has coached three National Players of the Year and 51 All-Americans. Prior to coaching at Columbia College Melinda was the Head Women’s Volleyball Coach, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, and served as Senior Women’s Athletic Administrator at Westminster College. While at Westminster she was named the SLIAC women’s volleyball Coach of the Year twice, winning the SLIAC championship in 1998, 1999, and taking the women’s volleyball team to their first ever NCAA National Tournament appearance.

As an athlete, Melinda played three seasons at the University of Missouri where she was a team captain and an All-Big Eight Selection. She transferred to Columbia College for her senior season and was named the first NAIA First Team All-American in Cougar volleyball history. She led the squad to a 40-19 overall record, to an American Midwest Conference championship, and to the team's first-ever NAIA National Tournament appearance.

Prior to college, Melinda attended Eldon High School where she was an All-State Volleyball player three years and led her team to four straight Final Four appearances. As a Mustang she was also All-State in both basketball and track and field for three years.

In her spare time, Coach Washington enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She will be assisted by Beth Krantz, Kristi King and Bailey Hall.

Please join us in welcoming Minnow back home! #MustangMade