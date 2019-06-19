Dale J Murrell, age 81, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, was called to his heavenly home, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Dale was born November 29, 1937 in Harvey, Illinois. The son of Cecil and Mildred (Matthews) Murrell.

On March 14, 1959 in Aurora, Illinois, Dale was united in marriage to Carol Ann Freiwald. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2019.

In 2001, Dale retired from his career as a data processing manager and he and Carol moved from Kansas City to the Lake of the Ozarks.

Dale loved fishing and woodworking. Among other things, he made Pegs-n-Jokers games and toy trucks to give to young children. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church where he served as Treasurer and Elder. Dale was a loving, Christian friend to all and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Carol; one daughter, Kim Buehler and her husband Art of Golden, Colorado; one son Jeffrey and his wife Susie of Lee's Summit, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Alex Buehler, Megan Eiseman, Benjamin Murrell, Nicholas Murrell, Lukas Murrell, Christy Foutes, Nichole Vogel and John Vogel; four great-grandchildren, Kaylee McCain, Austin Smith, Thomas Smith and Rayne Elzea. Dale is also survived by his sister Linda Miller of Orlando, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Mildred Murrell and his daughter Cheri Lou. Service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 9307 N. State Hwy. 5, Camdenton, MO, Saturday, June 22, 2019. The family will welcome friends for visitation at 11:00 a.m. and the Celebration of Life at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Peace Lutheran Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.