Lucas Mosher, a senior from the Camdenton R-III School District, is the State winner of a $2500 scholarship awarded by FutureBuilders, the education foundation of the Missouri School Boards’ Association.

Lucas Mosher, a senior from the Camdenton R-III School District, is the State winner of a $2500 scholarship awarded by FutureBuilders, the education foundation of the Missouri School Boards’ Association. MSBA and FutureBuilders established the scholarship program in memory of John T. Belcher, who was instrumental in developing innovative financing programs for Missouri school districts. The learning environment for thousands of Missouri's public schools students was improved as a result of his work.

A $1000 scholarship is awarded to a student in each of MSBA's 17 regions. From that group a statewide winner will be selected to receive an additional $1500. Applicants were judged on the basis of academic performance, extracurricular activities and the quality of an essay.

More than 200 applications were submitted this year. The Missouri School Boards’ Association is a private, not-for-profit organization that exists to help school districts succeed.