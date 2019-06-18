Eldon recently passed an ordinance limiting cigarettes and tobacco product sales to those age 21 and over at businesses located in the city. Their efforts have been recognized by the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Their efforts have been recognized by the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). The commendation received by Mayor Larry Henderson was accompanied by a congratulatory letter read in Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting by City Clerk Stacie Howk. The letter, sent by DHSS Director Randall Williams M.D., congratulated the city on passing the initiative, and stating that it makes Eldon a desirable location for those seeking to move to the area, adding to the value of the town. He also cited the impact on future health of the town’s youth, and protects those from dangerous nicotine addiction.

Eldon’s Katie Partridge, along with high school students Reese Henderson and Emile Reynolds, previously addressed the Eldon Board of Aldermen petitioning the former tobacco sales age of 18 to be raised to 21, due to vaping abuse problems cited during high school hours. On February 21st, 2019 the board unanimously passed the ordinance, making Eldon the 19th community in the state to adopt a Tobacco 21 ordinance.