A Lake Ozark man is behind bars with a $100,000 bond after a shooting incident in Camden County landed him in jail.

Anthony D. Menefee was taken into custody after Camden County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Webster Turkey Farm Rd Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m. Deputies found Menefee lying on the ground. However, according to the report, Menifee had not been shot. No information was provided about why he was lying on the ground. He was, however, taken to the hospital prior to being arrested.

Menefee is charged with felony burglary and property damage and a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.