Devon Frisbie, born March 6, 1998 to BJ & Angel Frisbie, died tragically in a car accident Saturday, June 15, 2019.

He is survived by his parents BJ & Angel (Halley), twin brother Dexter, his sisters Kember & Kelsee, his grandmother Donna Morris, Grandfather Ed Halley and grandfather Joe Frisbie, and Great-grandparents Louis & Georgia Halley. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandma Bea Frisbie, who no doubt was there with open arms to greet him on the other side and to comment on his beard. Devon was known for making friends and family laugh, a pure jokester at heart.

When he wasn’t making everyone laugh, he was screaming and yelling at the Xbox and his community of gamers.

He was a smart young man with a bright future ahead of him. Rest In Peace D-Von, you are loved and are already greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or make a gift donation to the family. Services will be held at the Iberia High School on Wednesday, June 19th, at 5:30 pm.