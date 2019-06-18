A 93-year-old woman received no reported injuries after driving her vehicle through the front end of the Westlake Aquatic Center and into the pool.

The vehicle pulled up to the front of building and the driver ‘blacked out’, pushing down on the accelerator. The 2000 Infiniti drove through the building and into the pool, landing in the shallow end. People occupying the pool helped keep the woman in the shallow end by pushing her car and keeping it from moving into the deep end where the water could have flooded the vehicle.

Laurie Police Department confirms that the woman is in good health and there are no injuries to any occupants near or in the pool. The building is currently being cleaned of debris and is blocked off. The pool will need to be drained of all water as vehicle fluids are leaking in and turning the water toxic. Police say the woman was in her car for 5-10 minutes before firefighters were able to rescue her.

The pool is closed indefinitely.