A 93-year-old woman is in positive condition after driving her vehicle through the entryway of the Laurie Aquatic Center and into the pool.

The vehicle pulled up to front of building and the driver ‘blacked out’ and pushed on the accelerator. The 2000 Infiniti drove through the building into the pool, landing in the shallow end. People in the pool helped keep the woman in the shallow end by pushing the car and keeping it from moving into then deeper area where the water could have flooded the vehicle.

Laurie Police Department confirms that the woman is alrgith and there are no injuries. The building is currently being cleaned and is blocked off. The pool will need to be drained of all water as car toxins are leaking in. Police say the woman was in her car for 5-10 minutes before firefighters were able to rescue her.

The pool is closed indefinitely.