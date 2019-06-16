According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Devon C. Frisbie was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported around 4:30 pm on Saturday near Coker Road on Highway 42 in Miller County.

A 21-year-old Brumley man was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 42.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Devon C. Frisbie was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported around 4:30 pm on Saturday near Coker Road on Highway 42 in Miller County. The report states the crash occurred as the 2001 Silveradao Frisbie was driving ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled across the highway and went off the left side, began skidding and sliding and overturned before hitting a utility pole. The patrol reported this was the seventh fatality for June in Troop F, 29th for 2019.