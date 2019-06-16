A St. Charles woman has died from injuries sustained in a golf cart accident at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 47-year-old Tisha Vanbarneveld was travelling down Unicorn Road in Eldon on Saturday when the golf cart she was in traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. The victim was ejected from the golf cart. The golf cart traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and Vanbarneveld was ejected from the golf cart.

She was taken to University Hospital by helicopter. Troopers said she was pronounced dead there on Sunday afternoon.