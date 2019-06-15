The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened all MDC river accesses on the Osage River from Bagnell Dam to the Route B Bridge in St. Thomas. MDC accesses remain closed below St. Thomas to the confluence with the Missouri River near Bonnots Mill.

As river levels have fallen, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division has reopened the Osage River for recreational use from Bagnell Dam to the Route B Bridge in St. Thomas. In accordance with this reopening, MDC has begun removing barriers and reopening accesses on this section of river. While these accesses are now open, some areas may remain inaccessible due to high water. Boaters should avoid creating wakes in areas still experiencing high water conditions, and be alert for floating debris.

While river levels continue to drop, river flooding continues to impact property downstream from the Route B Bridge in St. Thomas. The Osage River closure for recreational boating, as well as the closures of all MDC accesses below St. Thomas remain in effect until further notice.

The following MDC river accesses are open for public use as of June 11:

Bagnell Dam Access, Tuscumbia Access. Kings Bluff Access, Osage Tavern Access and Thomas Ferry Access.

The following MDC river accesses remain closed until further notice:

Pikes Camp Access, Mari-Osa Delta Access and Bonnots Mill Access.

Flooded river conditions below St. Thomas remain unsafe for recreational boating on this stretch of river. Recreational boat traffic could impede emergency flood relief efforts, and place human life and property in jeopardy.

MDC river accesses on the lower Osage River below St. Thomas will remain closed until river conditions improve, and public safety can be assured.

Barriers and signs indicating access closures should be present near the entry to these river accesses. It is unsafe and unlawful to move these barriers or to navigate around them.

For updates on area closures, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.