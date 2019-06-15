Five lake patrons from Kansas City suffered moderate injuries Saturday afternoon when a boat exploded by a fuel related fire.

Patrick R. Baber, 39, Robert C. Baber 71, Cynthia Sterling, 48 and Kathryn G. Harris, 6 were all reported as having moderate injuries and were all transported to Lake Regional. Carl Harris, 42, was reported as having serious injuries and was transported by Lifeflight to University Hospital. All injured were from Kansas City.

The vessel was docked at Millstone Marina Gas Dock and was nearing completion of fueling when the driver started the boat and created an explosion due to lack of ventilation and a mechanical failure. Kathryn Harris was the only patron wearing any safety gear.