Robert Henry Arntz passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 on his farm in Camden County, Missouri.

Bob was born April 5, 1952 in Aberdeen, South Dakota and grew up on his family’s farm. He was the son of Henry and Elaine Arntz.

On September 2, 1972 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Bob was united in marriage to Bonnie Rea, his high school sweetheart. Bonnie and Bob shared over 46 devoted and loving years together as husband and wife at the time of his death.

Bob grew up and attended school in Aberdeen, South Dakota and after high school he attended technical school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After completing his computer technical program, Bob built his career as a Computer Specialist by dedicating his professional life to several companies all over the country; including New York, Ohio, Minnesota, and Kansas. Bob started his dream to return to farming by purchasing their land in Camden County in 1992. In 1997 Bob and Bonnie moved to the lake area and ardently transformed their farm into their dream home, making it their full-time home in 2002.

Bob was passionate about family, faith, and farming. He was a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, dad, grandpa, and uncle. He never met a stranger and treated so many others as family. He was a dedicated Catholic who gave generously, modeled his faith, and continuously sought to grow in his faith until his passing. He served as a board member of Southwest Electric Cooperative and was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association, Red Angus Association, and Knights of Columbus. Bob’s intelligence and ability to solve problems made him a profound teacher and mentor to so many people; with this gift he shared his love of agriculture, electronics, mechanics, hunting, fishing and so much more. In addition to his loving wife, Bonnie, Bob is survived by his four daughters Heather Russell and husband, Paul; Michele Stornello; Tonya Gast and husband, David; Rachele Williams and husband, Ben; and his fourteen grandchildren Braden, Mary Kate, Molly, and Andrew Russell; Mason, Cameron, and Matthew Stornello; Ellie, Gabe, Anna, Josh, and Joey Gast; and Corbin and Devin Williams. Bob is also survived by his brothers Steve Arntz and Gerry Arntz and his sisters Mary Teel, Jo Ellen Bistodeau, Jackie Lee, and Barb Taylor along with a host of other relatives and many friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elaine Arntz, his sister Catherine Riedl, and his granddaughter Fay Gast.

Rosary will be Friday, June 14th at 6:00pm with visitation to follow until 8:00pm. On Saturday, June 15th there will be a visitation at 10:00am with funeral mass at 11:00am with procession to the cemetery to follow. There will be a lunch after the services. All services will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Camdenton, Missouri (1874 Highway 5).

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery or Pregnancy Help Center Lake of the Ozarks. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.