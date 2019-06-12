Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon welcomes Randall Barnes, D.O., back to its team of primary care providers.

“We are pleased Dr. Barnes is again offering appointments in Eldon,” said Lindsay Bentley, director of Clinical Operations. “He has more than 30 years of medical experience, including 10 years with Lake Regional. His patients can count on him for the same great care he’s been providing in our Express Care location.”

Dr. Barnes joined Lake Regional Health System in 2009 and helped open the first Lake Regional Express Care. Later he provided primary care in Osage Beach and Iberia.

“I enjoy treating patients of all ages,” Dr. Barnes said. “It’s rewarding to develop relationships and care for patients throughout life changes.

A native of Kirksville, Dr. Barnes earned a medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed an internship at Warren General Hospital in Warren, Ohio. He is board certified in family practice by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.

Dr. Barnes and his wife, Debbie, have seven children and 17 grandchildren. His hobbies include woodworking, golf, fishing and motorcycles.

Lake Regional’s primary care team in Eldon includes family medicine providers Randall Barnes, D.O.; Patience McCoy, ACNP, PhD; Julie Russell, FNP; Gary Thomsen, M.D.; and pediatrician Jason Hagely, M.D.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Barnes in Eldon, call 573-392-5654 or request an appointment online atlakeregional.com/clinics. To learn more about him and his fellow providers, visit lakeregional.com/physicians.