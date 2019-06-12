The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Clearwater American Home Furnishings at 3883 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach.

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Clearwater American Home Furnishings at 3883 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on May 30th, 2019 at 4:30 pm. Attendees included Clearwater American Furniture staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers.

The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their brand new showroom in Osage Beach and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. Clearwater American Furniture offers the best value in home furnishings. They offer living room, bedroom, dining room, accent pieces and bar and game room furniture. At Clearwater American Furniture, they are much more than a furniture store, they are your design and décor partners. They are located in the heart of Osage Beach and serve the entire lake area, they ship anywhere in the country and deliver locally. This store is a factory direct outlet for their national wholesale business. Here you will find high quality traditional and transitional style furniture at 20% to 70% off retail. With their unique designs and low factory direct pricing you are sure to find the perfect piece for your home.

For more information, visit their website at www.clearwateramerican.com or call (573) 723-0949