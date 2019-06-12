School of the Osage will be using a software program designed to use analytics to analyze and develop plans for financial and academic results.

School of the Osage will be using a software program designed to use analytics to analyze and develop plans for financial and academic results. The School of the Osage Board of Education approved a one-year agreement with Forecast5 Analytics, at the recommendation of the superintendent and assistant superintendent. The district will spend $18,950 for the program, training and ongoing support. The program the school will use is designed specifically for grades K-12.



The program was recommended by Superintendent Brett Dupee and Assistant Superintendent Laura Nelson to provide the district a more in-depth analysis of the district’s budget and what-if scenarios.



Duper and Nelson said the program will enable the district to keep better track of outcomes and funds.

Board member Darrick Steen expressed a desire for a more in-depth analysis of SOTO’s budget. Steen noted he’s accustomed to seeing graphs and charts depicting past expenditures enabling decisions-makers to plan for the future with more insight and details. Both Depeé and Nelson stated that Forecast5 should provide what Steen sis wanting from reports.

Board member Dale Law expressed reservations due to the cost of the contracted services until Nelson pointed him to specific points in Forecast5’s pitch. Those points reassured Law that Forecast5 provides genuine in-depth analysis and draws from multiple data sources, including county assessment dollars, to produce information the board can use for planning and to make decisions. The company also reports a 90% contract renewal rate.

The Board unanimously approved the expenditure for one year at which time, it will reassess. Services provided include tutorials, workshops, and webinars for District personnel to use the resource most effectively.