Deborah “Debbie” Ann Eckert, 64 years of age, of Osage Beach/Springfield, MO, passed away on June 9, 2019, in Springfield, MO. She was born on November 3, 1954, in Kirkwood, MO, to Arnold and Concetta Lalk. Debbie attended school in Eureka, MO. She was united in marriage to James Eckert on November 6, 1976. To this union, two children were born: Kimberly Eckert and Karen Eckert Worden.

Debbie was an entrepreneur. She and her husband were the owners/operators of Runabout Marina in Osage Beach, MO, for many years. She loved caring for her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Debbie enjoyed yard work and an immaculate home. She was very selfless and an inspiration to many.

She is survived by her beloved husband, James; two daughters: Kimberly Eckert and Karen Eckert Worden, son-in-law: Travis Worden; granddaughters: Leah (age 4) and Kayla (age 1) Worden.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. She will be laid to rest at 2:00 PM at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie’s memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, npcf.us, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, #1-800-859-6723.

Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. – DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.