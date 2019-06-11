Based on an updated discharges from Truman Dam, Ameren Missouri anticipates opening spill gates between 7 p.m. this evening, June 11 and tomorrow morning.

Based on an updated discharges from Truman Dam, Ameren Missouri anticipates opening spill gates between 7 p.m. this evening, June 11 and tomorrow morning.

Hourly information on discharge from Bagnell Dam can be found here: http://apps.ameren.com/HydroElectric/Reports/Osage/. For your planning purposes, once the discharge goes above 50,000 cfs as reported on that website, the spill gates have been opened.