Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, is pleased to announce the following promotions effective June 1, 2019:

Sergeant Kevin J. Hunter, a 23-year veteran with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. is being promoted to the rank of lieutenant and assigned to Troop F Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO.

Hunter was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1995, as a member of the 70th Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 6, Scott County. In 1999, he transferred to Troop D, Zone 2, serving Greene County. In 2004, he transfered to the Gaming Division, General Headquarters, serving the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville, MO. He was promoted to corporal on October 1, 2006. On August 1, 2007, he transfered to Division of Drug and Crime Control to serve as a member of the Explosives Disposal Unit. On June 1, 2010, he was promoted to sergeant and designated supervisor of the Explosives Disposal Unit.

Lieutenant Hunter grew up in Farmington, MO, and graduated from Farmington Senior High School in 1990. He attended Mineral Area College in Park Hills, MO, where he earned an Associate of Science degree in criminal justice. Lt. Hunter is married.

Kicker was appointed to the Patrol on March 15, 2000, as a member of the 77th Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 10, Franklin and Washington counties. In 2005, he transferred to Troop F, Zone 12, serving Osage and Gasconade counties. He was promoted to corporal on March 1, 2008, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 12, Osage and Gasconade counties. On June 1, 2011, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 1, Cole County.

Lieutenant Kicker grew up in Hermann, MO, and graduated from Hermann High School in 1993. He served in the United States Air Force from June 1993 to June 1997. Lieutenant Kicker and his wife, Shari (Leimkuehler), have one son, Brady.