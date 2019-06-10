The Missouri State Highway Patrol announces the Osage River from the Route B Bridge to Bagnell Dam is now open for recreational boating traffic.

While this section of the river has been opened, boaters should avoid creating wakes in areas still experiencing high water conditions. Boaters should also be alert for floating debris.

The Osage from the Missouri River to the Route B Bridge in St. Thomas, MO remains closed to recreational boating. Although the river level continues to drop, there are still flooded structures downstream from the Route B Bridge. The Osage River closure for recreational boating traffic remains in effect for that area until further notice.

On June 4, due to deteriorating safety conditions as a result of flooding and to prevent further property damage, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten authorized the closure of the Osage from the Missouri River to Bagnell Dam for recreational boating pursuant to Revised Missouri Statutes 306.124(3) in consultation with the Patrol.