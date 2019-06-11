The Sunrise Beach Police Department and Camden County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a 27-year-old Sunrise Beach man wanted for multiple outstanding warrants from several jurisdictions and for questioning in several cases.

Dillon Marschke is believed to have been the driver of a motorcycle who managed to flee on foot into a wooded area after leading law enforcement on a chase from Sunrise Beach to Greenview over the weekend. Marshcke lead officers up and down several lake roads before ditching the motorcycle and taking off.

Marschke was identified by a witness who was following the motorcycle. When stopped by the Missouri Highway Patrol the driver allegedly told officers she was following Marschke from a residence in the Sunrise Beach area.

According to Sunrise Beach Police Chief Jeff Campbell Marschke had been observed driving in a careless manner earlier and was followed going to a residence on Hawk Lane. Several hours alter, officers saw a suspect they believed to be Marschke leaving the residence on a motorcycle. Campbell said Marschke is wanted also wanted on an outstanding warrant for a probation/parole violation.

Camden County Sheriff’s Department identifies Marschke as a person of interest in criminal activity. Marschke is described as being 6', 175, brown hair, blue eyes. If you have any information, please contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243 or your nearest Law Enforcement Agency.