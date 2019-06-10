Another summer means another tournament season, and the Missouri Golf Association is eager to kick things off. This June, MGA will host the 19th Annual Junior Match Play Championship at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton, Missouri. Tanglewood Golf Course is Central Missouri's premiere public golf facility.

Located in Fulton, MO, Tanglewood is known throughout Missouri for having the best greens in the area. The par 72 golf course measures more than 6,800 yards from the back (blue) tees. It was designed by Jerry Loomis and opened for play in 1997. The Junior Match Play Championship began in 2001 at Oak Meadow Country Club in Rolla, where Scott Seibert earned the inaugural title. Since then, Will Hogan, of Ozark, and Brett Windsor, of Boonville, have captured the title twice. Last year, Ross Steelman (Columbia, Mo.) took home champion honors with a 6&5 victory over Jett Simmons. Ross also shot an impressive 62 (-8) during the qualifying round. On the women’s side Madeline Larouere (O'Fallon) won with a 7&5 victory over Amber Wilson. The championship is open to all male and female golfers, ages 14 to 18. The practice round will be held on Sunday, June 9th. Both male and female 18-hole stroke play will begin on Monday, June 10th.

Those who qualify for match play will begin competition on Tuesday. Competitors will play 36 holes on Tuesday and Wednesday with the final 18-hole Championship match on Thursday. For tee times and pairings, visit this link: http://www.mogolf.org/junior-match-play-pairings-scoring/ ONLINE REGISTRATION HERE The Missouri Golf Association is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote the best interests and true spirit of the game of golf throughout the State of Missouri. The MGA conducts several statewide championships each year, including the Junior Match Play Championship. The MGA distributes an annual schedule of tournament events and entry forms for each event. Provides advice and information for golf, handicap and rules chairpersons, and provides educational seminars.