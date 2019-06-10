The Lake Area Chamber and Camdenton Chamber recently held a joint ribbon cutting for Arrowhead Senior Living Community at 6100 Arrowhead Drive in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on May 31st, 2019 at 11:30 am. Attendees Arrowhead Senior Living Community staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new facility Osage Beach and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber and Camdenton Chamber. Arrowhead Senior Living Community provides quality senior care in a safe, secure environment, which promotes individuality, dignity and independence. Arrowhead Senior Living currently offers Assisted Living, Memory Care, Rapid Recovery and Long Term Care. For more information or to schedule a tour call (573)-302-7111 or visit their website at www.arrowheadosage.com.