In Osage Beach Board of Aldermen action Thursday evening, a final reading of ordinance 1937, Section 405 was given by the Mayor John Oliveri and unanimously passed by the board. The ordinance regulates where the four types of medicinal marijuana related business may locate if approved by the state to operate in Osage Beach city limits. City Planner Cary Patterson explained the four types , dispensaries, cultivation farms, edible and products manufacturing, and testing labs. Dispensaries will be zoned commercial C1, and will be limited to within 2000 feet of the commercial corridor, as defined by the city being Business Hwy 54, State Highway 42, State Route KK, and Osage Beach Parkway where they are located within city limits. Cultivation farms will be zoned A1, agriculture, and must be at least 1000 feet from residential districts and must be contained within an enclosure. Edible and other product manufacturing will be zoned I1, industrial, and must be at least 1000 feet from residential areas. Testing facilities can be zoned I1, or A1 as needed per the businesses requirements. But as the Mayor previously shared, a testing facility would be an unlikely addition to the city, as they are proposed to only operate a few statewide.

Alderman Kevin Rucker questioned as to whether dispensaries in existing locations will be able to operate as recreational dispensaries if the day comes that legislation is passed to allow recreational marijuana in the state. City Planner Patterson responded “We can regulate that when and if that time comes.”

A public forum was opened, and resident Danny Calvino opposed the city’s timeframe of passing ordinances, and regulating locations of businesses. No other opposition was voiced to the measures. The city will give the final reading and vote on the ordinance in two weeks at the next Board of Aldermen meeting on June 20th at 6pm at the Osage Beach City Hall. The board has successfully moved the medicinal marijuana measures up by one month as previously requested by several of the aldermen, due to time frames of state cannabis licensing deadlines.