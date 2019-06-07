The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed all MDC river accesses on the Osage River from Bagnell Dam to the confluence with the Missouri River near Bonnots Mill.

Due to dangerous flood conditions, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division, with the approval of the Department of Public Safety, has closed this stretch of the Osage River to recreational boating traffic. In conjunction with this closure, MDC has closed all MDC river accesses on this stretch of river.

MDC river accesses impacted by this closure include:

Bagnell Dam Access

Tuscumbia Access

Kings Bluff Access

Osage Tavern Access

Thomas Ferry Access

Pike’s Camp Access

Mari-Osa Access

Bonnots Mill Access

Flooded river conditions do not currently allow for safe recreational boating on this stretch of river. Recreational boat traffic could impede emergency flood relief efforts, and place human life and property in jeopardy.

MDC river accesses on the lower Osage River will remain closed until river conditions improve, and public safety can be assured.

Barriers and signs indicating access closures should be present near the entry to these river accesses. It is unsafe and unlawful to move these barriers or to navigate around them.

For updates on area closures, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.