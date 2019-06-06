Wilma Jean Harper, nee Wood, passed away under Hope Hospice care in her sleep on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida at the age of 84 years.

Wilma Jean Harper, nee Wood, passed away under Hope Hospice care in her sleep on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida at the age of 84 years. Wilma was born in Fairfield, Illinois; the oldest child of Robert and Maxine Wood, and attended Fairfield Community High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Ray Harper. The couple soon moved to Justice, Illinois, to work and raise their family.

In 1989, the couple built and moved into their home in Sunrise Beach, Mo. They spent the next 23 years in our community, in a home overlooking the lake, with their daughter, Sandi (Harper) Applegate, and their two grandchildren, Andrea Applegate-McAninch and Tabatha Applegate.

Wilma was the first to tell you that she loved BINGO almost as much as she loved Ray and her family. She also enjoyed being a member of Eastern Star, supporting Ray in the Masonic Temple, attending church on Sunday morning, participating in the American Legion and working at Billie’s Store.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Harper; her children, Katina (Harper) Truman, Twyla (Harper) Stephenson and Robert Harper; and her sister, Ruth Ann (Wood) Densmore.

Wilma will be buried in Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield, Illinois, joining family that preceded her in death; including, her parents and her daughter, Sandi (Harper) Applegate. A Celebration of Life will be held in Ft. Myers, Florida, in early August, to honor Wilma. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local Hospice organization.

Wilma was blessed with a 64+ year marriage to Ray that created an amazing family of four children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Ray has asked you keep him and the family in your prayers.