I have been more than a little absent over the past two weeks, I apologize. With severe weather, boat racing, and everyday duties and responsibilities time did not allow me to create my article. I will be back on schedule though with interesting stories and tidbits of fire service history and folklore.

Before I go back to my more historical stories I do want to send out congratulations to four more of our employees. By promoting Deputy Chiefs, we then needed to promote Captains and Engineers. So I would like to spotlight these four dedicated staff as they advance in their careers.

Engineer Jeff Mellencamp has been with the District since February of 1998. Prior to starting with Osage Bach Engineer Mellencamp was a volunteer at Sunrise Beach. He started as a volunteer for Osage Beach but within the year was hired to a full time role. The opening that created Engineer Mellencamp position was the hiring to staff Station 1 on Bluff Drive with two personnel 24/7. Jeff was promoted to the position of Engineer in June of 2010 being part of the first group promoted to this newly created position. Jeff is being promoted to Station 1 Captain effective June 7th.

Engineer Collin Becker has been with the Fire District since June of 2008. Prior to serving with Osage Beach Engineer Becker was a firefighter at Ozark Fire. The Osage Beach Fire District in 2008 had been awarded a SAFER Grant through the Federal Government in which they shared a percentage of the cost for nine firefighters for a period of five years. The District had over one hundred applicants for nine positions and Engineer Becker was one of those nine chosen. Collin, like Jeff, was promoted to the position of Engineer in 2010. Collin is being promoted to Station 1 Captain effective June 5th.

Firefighter Brad Hull has been with the Fire District since November of 2009. Prior to serving with Osage Beach Firefighter Hull was with the Mid County Fire Protection District.

Brad is being promoted to the rank of Engineer for the District effective June 7th.

Firefighter Matt Patrickus has been with the Fire District since August of 2010. Prior to serving with Osage Beach Firefighter Patrickus was with the Southwest Fire Protection District then a career firefighter with Gravois. Firefighter Patrickus is being promoted to the rank of Engineer for the Fire District effective June 9th.

There is a lot of experience and service within this group of four being promoted. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management we would like to thank them for their hard work and congratulate them on their new positions.