The board of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District has selected a new fire chief. Board President Brian Layman says High Ridge Fire Inspector Joseph LaPlant will take over command of the district in coming weeks.

“It was gratifying to have so many qualified applicants,” Layman said. “Fire Inspector LaPlant is such an outstanding candidate that he really stood out. He has the firefighting, command and leadership experience we were looking for and are confident that he will maintain and improve upon our exceptional firefighting corp.”

LaPlant was most recently the Fire Inspector for the High Ridge Fire Protection District near St. Louis. He was Deputy Chief of the Saline Valley Fire Protection District in Fenton, MO before taking the inspector position. LaPlant holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Service Management from Lindenwood University and is a certified firefighter and emergency management technician. His additional certifications cover all aspects of firefighting and emergency management including vehicle rescue, hazardous materials, swift water rescue and basic life support.

During his career, LaPlant has served as the officer in charge of personnel and legal issues for a large fire district. He has served as a fire marshal prior to his tenure as a fire inspector.

SBFPD Board Treasurer Denise Dill echoed Layman’s assessment and said she is very impressed with LaPlant’s resume and his studied approach to fire district management. “Inspector LaPlant has the education, personality, training and dedication to his profession that we were looking for in a chief,” Dill said.

Assistant Fire Chief Jamie Karl has served as SBFPD interim chief since the previous chief left in October to take another position. LaPlant will take over as chief of the SBFPD before July.