The deadline to enter 2019's Photo Quest, one of the Lake Area Camera Club's most popular programs is set for 1pm, July 26, 2019. More than 170 entries were submitted in 2018 by amateur photographers (earning less that $500 gross annually from photography) and participation is expected to be even higher this year. All entries will be juried prior to the awards ceremony on August 10th at 5:30 - 6:30pm at Stone Crest Mall. Prizes will range from $100 to $25 and ribbons are given in every category.

For more information on contest rules and the specific categories please visit artsatthelake.com or lakeareacameraclub.org