Loretta passed away on April 4, 2019 in Arizona, at age 75. Loretta was born in Chicago, Illinois, grew up in Brookfield, Illinois the daughter of Paul and Victoria Rolfe. Loretta was married in 1968 to Herschel Rushford and that union brought two daughters Cynthia and Candace. Herschel passed away twelve years later. Loretta married Don Spadoni in Sedona Arizona on May 3, 2003. Loretta and Don made Peoria, Arizona their home until Loretta’s passing.