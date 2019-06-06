Lake of the Ozarks State Park two public beaches are among only a few within the Missouri State Parks system that are open for swimmers. Most are closed due to flooding.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park two public beaches are among only a few within the Missouri State Parks system that are open for swimmers. Most are closed due to flooding.

The list of state park beaches open to the public was released on June 6 by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

DNR samples water quality at all designated swimming beaches in the state park system on a weekly basis during the recreational season. Water samples are analyzed for E. coli, a common indicator species for bacteria. It is normal for E. coli and other bacteria to be found at naturally-occurring levels in ponds, streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs. Elevated bacteria levels are frequently associated with heavy rains; however, there are a number of other sources that may contribute to elevated bacteria levels, which may pose a health risk.

Beaches open for use

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy 54, Osage Beach - Open.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser - Open.

St. Joe State Park Monsanto Lake Beach, 2800 Pimville Rd, Park Hills - Open.

St. Joe State Park Pim Lake Beach, 2800 Pimville Rd, Park Hills - Open.

Trail of Tears State Park, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson - Open.

Swimming not recommended

Cuivre River State Park, 678 State Rt 147, Troy - Advisory - Swimming is not recommended.

Thousand Hills State Park, 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville - Advisory. Swimming is not recommended.

Beaches closed

Finger Lakes State Park, 1505 E. Peabody Rd, Columbia - Closed - Opening delayed due to beach maintenance.

Harry S Truman State Park Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd, Warsaw - Closed. Closed due to flooding.

Harry S Truman State Park Day Use Beach, 28761 State Park Rd, Warsaw - Closed. Closed due to flooding.

Lake Wappapello State Park, Hwy 172, Williamsville - Closed. Closed due to flooding.

Long Branch State Park, 28615 Visitor Center Rd, Macon - Closed. Closed due to flooding.

Mark Twain State Park, 37352 Shrine Rd, Florida, Mo - Closed. Closed due to flooding.

Pomme de Terre State Park Hermitage Beach, Hwy 64B, Pittsburg - Closed. Closed due to flooding.

Pomme de Terre State Park Pittsburg Beach, Hwy 64B, Pittsburg - Closed. Closed due to flooding.

Stockton State Park, 19100 S. Hwy 215, Dadeville - Closed. Closed due to flooding.

Wakonda State Park, 32836 State Park Rd, La Grange - Closed. Closed due to flooding.

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park, 26600 Park Rd N, Lawson - Closed. Closed due to flooding.