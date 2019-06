A Frito-Lay chip van has been seriously damaged after running of the road on Highway 5 near Pirate's Point. First responders are at the scene and tending to the vehicle and driver.

A Frito-Lay chip van has been seriously damaged after running of the road on Highway 5 near Pirate's Point. First responders are at the scene and tending to the vehicle and driver. There are no current reports of injury.

More information will be available as it comes in.