Two vehicles in Eldon were totaled after a driver failed to yield June 4 on Hwy 17 to Hwy 52.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Amy J McDonald, 22, Amanda M. Schoenfeld, 39 and Dylann T. Penserum, 24, were all left with minor to moderate injuries.

Schoenfeld and McDonald, in a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, failed to yield for Pernserum, 200 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Penserum struck into the pair. McDonald was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional and Penserum was transported to Capitol Region.

Schoenfeld and Penserum were both wearing a safety device, McDonald was not.