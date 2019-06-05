Timothy Corson Allgaier, 63, of Tuscumbia, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born February 5, 1956 in Sedalia, Missouri the son of the late Albert and Mary Diane (Agee) Allgaier.

On September 25, 1993 in Osage Beach, Missouri he was united in marriage to Denise (Buhrow) Allgaier who survives of the home. Other survivors include, Brother, Andrew Allgaier (Robin) of Bavia, OH Sisters, Gretchen Heinrich of Cincinnati, OH; Sally Pettit (Jeff) of Butler, OH Niece & Nephew, Nikki LeMay & Alan Heinrich Several Cousins from Sedalia, Boonville and other towns in MO. A Brother, Samuel Allgaier preceded him in death. Timothy served in the United States Navy for over fifteen years. He was employed with the Missouri Department of Corrections for twenty-five years before his retirement.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO with a Celebration of Life beginning at 5:00 PM with Pastor Seth Heins officiating. Full Military Honors presented by Eldon VFW Post #2442 following ceremony at Phillips Funeral Home.

Private Family Interment will be held at Fort Leonard Wood Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in his name are suggested to the National Autism Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.