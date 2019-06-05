Rick Richard Kraemer, age 53, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Rick was born August 4, 1965 in Germany. He was the son of John and Hilda (Zanter) Kraemer.

On December 15, 1992, in Waynesville, Missouri, Rick was united in marriage to Sharon Flynn who survives. Rick and Sharon had shared over 26 loving years together as husband and wife at the time of Rick’s passing. They shared much laughter and joy together and as Foster Parents, had shared that gift with over 100 kids over the course of 9 years.

Rick was Division Chief with the Mid County Fire Department in Camdenton. He served his duties with the department faithfully with honor, with integrity and with pride. His past career work as an EMT had landed positions with Mercy Ambulance and with Lake Regional Health System ER for 20 plus years. When he was off-duty, Rick loved spending days outdoors deer hunting or hanging out at Mid-County Fire Department with his crew of buddies. Rick’s greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family. Rick was a devoted husband and father, an amazing grandfather and great-grandfather, foster parent and friend. His memory, and the good times shared with family and friends will be cherished for many years to come.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; sons, David Robb of Camdenton, Missouri, and Aaron Million, of Cedar Lake, Indiana; his daughter, Jessica Pitts and wife, Lauren, of Springfield, Missouri; four grandchildren, Rayanna Robb, Gaven Robb, Madelyn Pitts and Willow Million; one grandchild on the way; and one great-grandson, Xander Rynski. Rick is also survived by his brother, John Kraemer and wife, Debbie, of Columbus, Georgia; his sisters, Debbie Green and husband, Tim, of Beaver, Pennsylvania and Linda Enloe and husband, Wayne, of Salina, Kansas; along with a host of other relatives and many friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents John and Hilda Kraemer; and his son, Josh Million.

Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 3:00-5:00 pm prior to services at the funeral home. A Go Fund Me account has been established in Rick’s name. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.