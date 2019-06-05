Chief Kraemer has served the citizens of Camden County with honor and distinction for 22 years. Chief Kraemer started his career with the MCFPD in 1997 as a Firefighter/EMT and rose through the ranks to become Division Chief in 2011.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mid-County Fire Protection District Division Chief Rick Kraemer.

Chief Kraemer has served the citizens of Camden County with honor and distinction for 22 years. Chief Kraemer started his career with the MCFPD in 1997 as a Firefighter/EMT and rose through the ranks to become Division Chief in 2011.

Chief Kraemer served as the supervisor for Fire District EMS programs for over 14 years. Chief Kraemer served on the Board of the Mid County Firefighter Benevolence Association, most recently serving as President of the Association.

Additionally, Chief Kraemer coordinated all of the Fire District activities for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual “Fill the Boot” drive. Chief Kraemer was the past recipient of the Fire Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year awards for the MCFPD.

Chief Kramer also served as an EMT with Lake of the Ozarks Ambulance Service and later with Mercy EMS and the Camden Ambulance District.

We ask that you keep Sharon and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time. Arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available.