Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce the promotion of two longtime staff members.

Jeffrey Harrison was named Director of Operations on March 25. In this position, he is responsible for all facility support services and facility life safety management, including Engineering, Clinical Engineering, Security, Emergency Management and Environmental Services.

Harrison has been with Lake Regional since 2008, serving as the regulatory coordinator. He has led Lake Regional successfully through four Joint Commission surveys and earned respect for guiding the organization through many regulatory processes and requirements through the years. Before joining Lake Regional, he served in a leadership role at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City and in the U.S. Army.

Angela Humphreys, R.N., BSN, was named manager of Regulatory Compliance and Performance Improvement, effective May 26. In this role, she provides oversight for quality improvement initiatives and regulatory compliance to ensure the delivery of safe patient care.

A Camdenton native, Humphreys has spent her entire career at Lake Regional. She began in 2004 as a patient tech on the Progressive Care Unit. She earned her nursing degree and also worked in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab and as a rounding nurse for Cardiologist Muthu Krishnan, M.D., FACC. Later she worked in Health Information Management as a clinical document specialist and then spent four years in IT.

The last two years, she has served as a quality improvement specialist. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in 2018.

