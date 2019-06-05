Karen E. Christensen, age 77, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany, Missouri.

Karen was born April 2, 1942 in Graettenger, Iowa. She was the daughter of Gilbert and Evelyn (Elsenbast) Reeves.

On September 2, 1963, in Graettinger, Iowa, Karen was united in marriage to Frank Christensen who survives. Karen and Frank shared over 55 loving years together as husband and wife at the time of her death.

Karen grew up and attended school in Iowa and after graduating high school she pursued a degree in nursing. Karen received her Registered Nursing degree from the Lutheran School of Nursing in Sioux City Iowa in 1963 and enjoyed a long spanning career in healthcare, including 25 years at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Karen was passionate about her work as a critical care nurse and Hospital Supervisor. She was a role model and mentor to so many people throughout her life. Aside from work, Karen enjoyed golf, fishing time in Florida, family and friends. She was an avid sports fan and a Master Gardener, growing beautiful flowers. Her greatest joy in life however, came from being with her family, whom she adored. Karen was a loving and devoted wife, and a wonderful, caring, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother to her children and their families. Her memory will be cherished forever, and her legacy will live on in the lives of her family.

In addition to her loving husband, Frank, Karen is survived by her son Michael Christensen and wife, Tarah, of Lake Ozark, Missouri; her daughter, Laurie Lowther and husband, Ed, of Linn Creek, Missouri; her grandchildren, Hayley, Brandi, Alex, Hanna, Ainsley, and Ellie; her great-grandchildren, Zoe, Dax, and Bodhi. Karen is also survived by her brother Bob Reeves and wife, Judy, of Columbia, Missouri; her sister Pearl Beemer and husband, Bill, of Webster City, Iowa; along with a host of other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Evelyn Reeves; her brother Don Reeves; and her sister Sandi Baedke.

Services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 2:00-5:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to American Heart Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.