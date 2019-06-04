Due to deteriorating safety conditions as a result of flooding and to prevent further property damage, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announces the immediate closure to recreational boating traffic of the Osage River from the Missouri River to Bagnell Dam.

Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten authorized the closure to recreational traffic pursuant to Revised Missouri Statutes 306.124(3) in consultation with the Patrol. The Patrol’s Water Patrol Division has been closely monitoring the river and determined conditions on the Osage from the Missouri River to Bagnell Dam are no longer conducive to a safe recreational boating environment, due to the strong current and excessive debris.



Flooded rivers and streams with strong currents present some of the most dangerous situations a boater can encounter. Fast moving water can capsize or flip a boat—or personal watercraft.



Additionally, closing this section of the Osage River to recreational traffic will reduce further damage to docks and other property as a result of flooding.



The closure will remain in effect until further notice.