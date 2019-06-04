The Osage Community Elks Lodge in Laurie, MO hosted their annual Youth Day Event on Saturday, May 4th. The event was held at the Westside Lanes in Laurie and it was a huge success!

There was bowling, face-painting, walking the "line" with fatal vision goggles and a cake walk. Lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks were also provided by the Elks.

In addition, Drug Awareness packets with toys/candy, basketballs and gift cards were given away. And to top off a great day, Lily Monsalve and Brayden Albrecht won the attendance prizes....a trail bike and helmet for each.

Many thanks to all who attended and thanks to the volunteers who worked very hard to make the event successful!