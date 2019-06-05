A public hearing and first round vote on proposed rules and regulations for medical marijuana facilities are on the agenda for the Osage beach Board of Aldermen.

The board will hold another hearing and have the first reading of the proposed rules at their meeting on June 6. The meeting gets underway at 6:00 p.m. at Osage Beach City Hall.

The city has hosted a public forum, conducted a survey and held a joint meeting between the planning commission and aldermen to discuss how the legalization of medical marijuana will impact the city and what changes needed to be made to zoning requirements.

Now, the board will hold a public hearing and take a first round vote on the recommendations of the Osage Beach Planning Commission.

On Nov. 6, 2018 Missourians approved the legalization of the sale and use of medical marijuana.

Osage Beach, like all Missouri municipalities, could soon be dealing with licensing a dispensary, cultivation facility, manufacturing or testing facility. Any or all are possible depending on who is issued licenses by the state.

As the state outlines and implements the rules and regulations; municipalities will be tasked with revising multiple city codes, including but not limited to, Planning and Zoning, Business Licensing, and Criminal Offenses.

Mayor John Olivarri said the city wants to have the rules and regulations in place prior to the issuing of license/applications by the state.

He said the city also wanted to be sure everyone had an opportunity to take part in the process and voice their opinion.

Based on the recommendations of the planning commission here’s what is under consideration:

Dispensaries would be permitted in C-1, I-1 or I-2 zoned areas and not closer than 200′ from any church, school or daycare.

The state had said 1000′ but cities do not have to adhere to that distance. The dispensary must also be located within 2,000 ft of OB Parkway or 1,000 ft. from Highway KK or Highway 42 (to try to keep them visible, and not close to any residential). They are prohibited from being located on property that is contiguous with Lake of the Ozarks.

Medical marijuana cultivation will only be allowed in A-1 or I-2 zones, and unlike dispensaries, they must be a minimum of 1,000′ from church, school or daycares, and also 1,000 ft. from any property zoned residential.

Medical marijuana infused products manufacturing permitted in I-2 only, again with the 1,000 feet as noted for cultivation for both schools, etc. and residential, and same goes for contiguous to lake.

Medical Marijuana Testing will be permitted only in I-2 with the same requirements as the others (schools, residential and lake).