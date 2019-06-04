Lynne I. Weber, 82, of Belton, Missouri, formerly of Camdenton, passed away on May 25, 2019 very unexpectedly. She was employed as a Speech Therapist for the school district in Camdenton. For 20 plus years, she also owned and operating Carousel Resort on State Road EE in Greenview with her family. While her life was full of adversity, she was grateful for every day she lived after suffering a brain tumor in 1983. No services are planned as she donated her body to medical education. She will be a teacher forever. She is survived by a son Eric Lundell and a daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and William Masters and one grandchild, Brock Masters