Lloyd Michael “Mike” Warren, 73, of Fulton, Missouri passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Mike was born on July 15, 1945 in Wilmer, Texas the son of Wilson and Florence (Lloyd) Warren who preceded him in death. He was married on October 17, 2010 in Osage Beach, Missouri to Elizabeth “Betty” Neukomm.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Mike proudly served as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot. His post-combat service included assignment at the 12th Aviation Battalion, responsible for emergency transportation of White House leadership, Congressional members, and senior defense officials at the Pentagon.

After his honorable service in the military, Mike worked as a dedicated campaign manager for the Red Cross and United Way. He spent his free time volunteering as a lay leader of First United Methodist Church of Arlington, Texas and as a committed Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 520.

Survivors include: his wife, Betty Warren of the home; two children, Jay Warren (Lauren Lea) of Menlo Park, California and Victoria Warren of Dallas, Texas; two step-children, Christian Pantaenius (Ellen) of Prairie Village, Kansas and Kathleen Jeffries (Michael) of Fulton, Missouri and eleven grandchildren, Luke Warren, Phillip Warren, Elizabeth Warren, Max Pantaenius, Jacob Pantaenius, Abigail Pantaenius, James Pantaenius, William Jeffries, Rachael Jeffries, Piper Jeffries, and Theo Jeffries. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nicholas Warren and Abigail Warren.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 in the morning on Friday, June 7, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 718 Court Street, Fulton, Missouri. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 at the church with Reverend Aaron White officiating. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Fulton, Missouri with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Forget-Me-Not Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, 1025 Heritage Drive, Linn Creek, Missouri, 65052. Online condolences may be made at www.debofuneralhome.com.