While some communities around Central Missouri are unfortunately dealing with high water levels and flooding, the Lake of the Ozarks has experienced no adverse effects and all recreational services and amenities are available and accessible.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO -- All that is great about summer in Missouri is ready and waiting for travelers at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The bass are biting, the trees and flowers dotting the shoreline are lush and colorful, the golf courses are in full swing and all of the area's most popular attractions are open for the summer season.

There's nothing keeping visitors from enjoying their favorite outdoor activities, such as hiking at the area's two state parks, touring the Lake's four different show caves, swimming, paddleboarding, boating, fishing and exploring the Lake's 1,150 miles of scenic Ozark shoreline.

"Unlike other major lakes in the state, the Lake of the Ozarks is below full pool, open for business and welcoming guests for a wonderful vacation or get-a-way," says Jim Divincen, administrator for Lake of the Ozarks Tri-County Lodging Association. "Visitors can come to the Lake knowing they will find all of our resorts, campgrounds and activities open and ready to accommodate them."

According to the interactive roadway maps provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), there are no road closures around the Lake of the Ozarks area due to high water, so guests will have no problem getting to their destinations of choice while at the Lake. The MoDOT maps are updated in real-time and can be viewed on mobile devices by downloading the free MoDOT Traveler Information app for iOS and Android. The map can assist travelers in arriving safely to the Lake as well.

For ways to have fun at the Lake of the Ozarks and to get information on events, year around attractions, and lodging and dining options available at the Lake, visit the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau's award-winning website, www.FunLake.com, or call 1-800-FUN-LAKE (386-5253).